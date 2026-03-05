FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.42. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,120,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 118.80%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director Betsy B. Bingham sold 8,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $73,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

