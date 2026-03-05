Short Interest in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ) Increases By 25.4%

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,448 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 4,346 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,356,000.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHEQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,052. The company has a market cap of $136.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.53. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

