CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis Liu Sells 7,950 Shares

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis Liu sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.20. The trade was a 42.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of YOU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 1,844,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,294. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 909,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth $29,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 36.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 805,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

