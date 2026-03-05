Jeffery Ernest Whicker Sells 24,875 Shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 24,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $747,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,441.50. This trade represents a 64.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffery Ernest Whicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 7,125 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $213,607.50.

Shares of GBFH stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $439.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

GBank Financial ( NASDAQ:GBFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 19.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBFH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JonesTrading decreased their price objective on GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GBank Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth $7,323,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

