Insider Selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $310,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,779.92. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilbert Fuchsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $353,535.00.

Roku Trading Up 3.7%

Roku stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 171.07 and a beta of 1.98. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple TV is now available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S., letting Roku users subscribe and manage Apple TV via their Roku accounts. That deal should increase subscription options on Roku, keep viewers inside Roku’s ecosystem longer, and expand ad and subscription monetization opportunities. Roku Adds Apple TV to Premium Subscriptions (Business Wire)

Apple TV is now available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S., letting Roku users subscribe and manage Apple TV via their Roku accounts. That deal should increase subscription options on Roku, keep viewers inside Roku’s ecosystem longer, and expand ad and subscription monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said Roku is “a very smart…thing to buy,” highlighting Roku’s targeted advertising business as a core strength — a sentiment that can drive investor interest and short-term inflows. Jim Cramer on Roku (Yahoo Finance)

High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said Roku is “a very smart…thing to buy,” highlighting Roku’s targeted advertising business as a core strength — a sentiment that can drive investor interest and short-term inflows. Positive Sentiment: Roku’s Streaming Stick HD is heavily discounted (nearly 50% off in promotions), which can boost unit sales, expand the active user base, and increase future ad inventory and subscription attach rates — supportive for long‑term growth even if near-term device margins are thinner. Roku Streaming Stick HD Discount (Kotaku)

Roku’s Streaming Stick HD is heavily discounted (nearly 50% off in promotions), which can boost unit sales, expand the active user base, and increase future ad inventory and subscription attach rates — supportive for long‑term growth even if near-term device margins are thinner. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/brand buzz: a light human-interest piece on a hidden “Punch the Monkey” easter-egg in Roku screensavers may increase brand engagement and social sharing but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Punch the Monkey in Roku Screensavers (MSN)

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.