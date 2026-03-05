Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $11.06. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,791,303 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of ($53.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

