Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Neil Hunt Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Neil Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,301.40. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. 4,590,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple TV is now available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S., letting Roku users subscribe and manage Apple TV via their Roku accounts. That deal should increase subscription options on Roku, keep viewers inside Roku’s ecosystem longer, and expand ad and subscription monetization opportunities. Roku Adds Apple TV to Premium Subscriptions (Business Wire)

Apple TV is now available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S., letting Roku users subscribe and manage Apple TV via their Roku accounts. That deal should increase subscription options on Roku, keep viewers inside Roku’s ecosystem longer, and expand ad and subscription monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said Roku is “a very smart…thing to buy,” highlighting Roku’s targeted advertising business as a core strength — a sentiment that can drive investor interest and short-term inflows. Jim Cramer on Roku (Yahoo Finance)

High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said Roku is “a very smart…thing to buy,” highlighting Roku’s targeted advertising business as a core strength — a sentiment that can drive investor interest and short-term inflows. Positive Sentiment: Roku’s Streaming Stick HD is heavily discounted (nearly 50% off in promotions), which can boost unit sales, expand the active user base, and increase future ad inventory and subscription attach rates — supportive for long‑term growth even if near-term device margins are thinner. Roku Streaming Stick HD Discount (Kotaku)

Roku’s Streaming Stick HD is heavily discounted (nearly 50% off in promotions), which can boost unit sales, expand the active user base, and increase future ad inventory and subscription attach rates — supportive for long‑term growth even if near-term device margins are thinner. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/brand buzz: a light human-interest piece on a hidden “Punch the Monkey” easter-egg in Roku screensavers may increase brand engagement and social sharing but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Punch the Monkey in Roku Screensavers (MSN)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.