Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.84 and traded as high as $78.85. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 369,559 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

