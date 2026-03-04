Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,922,035 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 29th total of 2,251,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 974,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price target on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €17.38. 923,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.91 and a 12-month high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.78.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported €0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 by (€0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.730 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

