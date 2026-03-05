Arjun Kampani Sells 28,761 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 421,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. 17,016,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,606,570. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 (from $72) and kept an Overweight rating after Rocket Lab reported record 2025 revenue and a strong launch cadence; the analyst view reinforces buy-side confidence. Cantor lifts Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Target

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 (from $72) and kept an Overweight rating after Rocket Lab reported record 2025 revenue and a strong launch cadence; the analyst view reinforces buy-side confidence. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed a DIU hypersonic test (HASTE vehicle) and is advancing space-power tech (silicon solar arrays), expanding addressable defense and infrastructure markets beyond launch services. This diversifies revenue and strengthens government/defense relationships. Rocket Lab Lifts Scramjet-Powered Air Vehicle

Rocket Lab completed a DIU hypersonic test (HASTE vehicle) and is advancing space-power tech (silicon solar arrays), expanding addressable defense and infrastructure markets beyond launch services. This diversifies revenue and strengthens government/defense relationships. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and commentary note a $1.85B backlog with meaningful SDA (government) work and management expects ~37% conversion in 12 months — providing revenue visibility that underpins valuation and institutional buying. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again…

Coverage and commentary note a $1.85B backlog with meaningful SDA (government) work and management expects ~37% conversion in 12 months — providing revenue visibility that underpins valuation and institutional buying. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by executives has been large and public, but institutional accumulation appears to be absorbing supply — a mixed signal that may create headline volatility while big funds keep adding exposure. Meta and Rocket Lab Insiders Sell Shares—So Why Is Wall Street Buying?

Insider selling by executives has been large and public, but institutional accumulation appears to be absorbing supply — a mixed signal that may create headline volatility while big funds keep adding exposure. Negative Sentiment: Management delayed Neutron’s first launch to Q4 2026 after a tank rupture during testing; Seeking Alpha warns margins could be pressured by SDA contract mix and Neutron production ramp, which could weigh near-term profitability and sentiment. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again…

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $341,036,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at about $74,359,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

