APi Group (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $3,115,125.24 in Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Ashken sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,115,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,561,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,501,534.96. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APi Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE APG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 2,442,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,486. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double‑digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long‑term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. What Offers Api Group Corp. (APG) a Long Runway for Double-Digit EPS Growth?

SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double‑digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long‑term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales may be partly non‑informational (portfolio rebalancing/diversification); both directors remain large shareholders (multi‑million share holdings), which reduces the likelihood these sales reflect a loss of confidence.

Insider sales may be partly non‑informational (portfolio rebalancing/diversification); both directors remain large shareholders (multi‑million share holdings), which reduces the likelihood these sales reflect a loss of confidence. Negative Sentiment: Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near‑term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 — Ian G. H. Ashken

Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director James E. Lillie sold a total of 360,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at similar price levels, raising about $15.7M — another large insider sale that amplifies the short‑term negative signal from management selling. SEC Form 4 — James E. Lillie

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

