The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,153,045 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 29th total of 11,960,827 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,106,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.70. 1,961,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day moving average of $379.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

