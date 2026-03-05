Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXINU) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXINU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

About Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ: AXINU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq that was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, or other business combination with one or more operating companies. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company itself does not produce goods or services; its principal business activity is to identify, negotiate and complete a qualifying business combination that will result in a publicly traded operating company.

Like other SPACs, Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account while it evaluates potential targets.

