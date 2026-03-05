Short Interest in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Declines By 22.8%

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,131 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 18,297 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This is an increase from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

