Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,338,512.12 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 26,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,338,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 529,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,805.16. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,092. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Q2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

