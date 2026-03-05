The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
REAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on REAX, implying significant upside from current levels and providing fresh analyst support for the shares. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: REAX reported adjusted EPS of ($0.02), beating the consensus loss of ($0.03), and revenue of $505.14M which beat estimates — evidence of revenue momentum that helps the valuation story. Zacks: REAX Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth: the company said Q4 revenue rose ~44% YoY and closed transactions increased, reinforcing the growth narrative that investors reward in a platform/tech-driven real estate model. Financial Post: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-provided materials and calls: management hosted the earnings conference call and released a slide deck and press release — useful for investors who want detail on margins, guidance, and execution but not an immediate stock catalyst by itself. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre- and post-earnings coverage (earnings previews and call summaries) circulated among outlets, helping amplify the news flow and analyst attention. Yahoo: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability still challenged: REAX remains unprofitable on a net margin (-0.58%) and has a negative return on equity (~-25.2%); consensus still expects negative EPS for the current year, which keeps valuation sensitive to execution. MarketBeat: Earnings / Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Technical picture: the stock remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can weigh on momentum traders if the company does not sustain revenue and margin improvements. MarketBeat: REAX Quote & Chart
Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.
Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.
