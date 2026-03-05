The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

REAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:REAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,299. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

