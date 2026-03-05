APi Group (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $5,006,763.05 in Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Ashken sold 113,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $5,006,763.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,748,239 shares in the company, valued at $476,039,505.31. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 2,442,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $181,066,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APi Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Key APi Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double‑digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long‑term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. What Offers Api Group Corp. (APG) a Long Runway for Double-Digit EPS Growth?

SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double‑digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long‑term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales may be partly non‑informational (portfolio rebalancing/diversification); both directors remain large shareholders (multi‑million share holdings), which reduces the likelihood these sales reflect a loss of confidence.

Insider sales may be partly non‑informational (portfolio rebalancing/diversification); both directors remain large shareholders (multi‑million share holdings), which reduces the likelihood these sales reflect a loss of confidence. Negative Sentiment: Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near‑term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 — Ian G. H. Ashken

Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director James E. Lillie sold a total of 360,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at similar price levels, raising about $15.7M — another large insider sale that amplifies the short‑term negative signal from management selling. SEC Form 4 — James E. Lillie

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Further Reading

