LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & STERIS (NYSE:STE) Head-To-Head Review

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STERIS and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get STERIS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 6 0 2.75 LENSAR 1 2 0 0 1.67

STERIS currently has a consensus target price of $275.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than STERIS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.7% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STERIS and LENSAR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $5.46 billion 4.37 $614.64 million $7.17 33.94 LENSAR $53.49 million 2.72 -$31.40 million ($4.39) -2.78

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

STERIS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 12.15% 14.34% 9.58% LENSAR -87.12% N/A -73.64%

Summary

STERIS beats LENSAR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.