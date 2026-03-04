TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.9790, with a volume of 1619510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

Positive Sentiment: Pickering Energy Partners sharply raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: FY2026 to $2.92 from $2.70; FY2027 to $3.39). The firm bumped numerous quarter-level estimates, signaling an improved earnings trajectory that supports a higher valuation for FTI. Pickering Energy Partners raises EPS estimates (MarketBeat)

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,041,000 after buying an additional 7,038,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $205,468,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

