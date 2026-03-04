Anthony Kuczinski Acquires 1,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $48,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $572,891.39. This trade represents a 9.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 347,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.