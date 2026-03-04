South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.17% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.56. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 19.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

