LanzaTech Global (LNZA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.47) per share and revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.
LanzaTech Global Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.
Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global
In other news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians acquired 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,192,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,170. The trade was a 258.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on LNZA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on LanzaTech Global from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.
