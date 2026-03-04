Insider Selling: Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $1,418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 544,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,898,788.72. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gold.com Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 366,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $66.70.

Get Gold.com alerts:

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.