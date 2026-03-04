Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Drops By 15.0%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,812 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 29th total of 9,187 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JYD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 23,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $400.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JYD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jayud Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Jayud Global Logistics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.21% of Jayud Global Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Co, Ltd. is a China-based integrated supply chain service provider that offers a broad range of logistics solutions to multinational and domestic customers. The company’s core business encompasses international freight forwarding by sea, air, rail and road, as well as customs brokerage, warehousing, distribution and value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics leverages its vertically integrated network to deliver end-to-end visibility and control across the shipping process, aiming to streamline operations and reduce transit times for shippers in diverse industries.

In the area of freight forwarding, Jayud Global Logistics manages shipments of general and specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive products, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

