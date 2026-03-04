Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Anthony Kuczinski Purchases 2,000 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Kuczinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,957.37. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SKWD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. 347,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 803,217 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 762,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after purchasing an additional 566,902 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $24,234,000. Finally, Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,965,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKWD. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

