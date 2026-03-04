City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4680, but opened at $7.10. City Developments shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

