Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forgent Power Solutions (FPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS):

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions was given a new $48.00 price target by Wolfe Research.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2026 – Forgent Power Solutions was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

