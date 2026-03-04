Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) vs. Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Head to Head Comparison

Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hpil has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hpil and Eagle Point Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Point Credit 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 76.80%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Hpil.

This table compares Hpil and Eagle Point Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 2.83 $85.49 million $0.19 21.21

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

Profitability

This table compares Hpil and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hpil N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit 12.33% 13.47% 8.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Hpil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Hpil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hpil

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

