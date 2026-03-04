ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,436,923 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 29th total of 6,325,904 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,298,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,298,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 108,754 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,636.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
SQQQ opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.00.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.