Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PIPR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.75.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $298.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $380.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $1,839,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,467.04. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.