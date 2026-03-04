PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $8.70.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund employs a flexible, multi-sector approach to building a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities and may use leverage to enhance income potential. Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), the fund leverages the firm’s extensive credit research and risk management capabilities.

The fund’s investment strategy spans corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, government and agency obligations, and emerging markets debt.

