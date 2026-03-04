Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,226,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $6,364,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE AJG opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.