Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $32.05 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,523 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 209.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,014,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 22.2%

MDB stock opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.01.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.