HC Wainwright Lowers Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $7.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.55.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 673.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

