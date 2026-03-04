Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2,605.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

