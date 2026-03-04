Raymond James Financial Lowers Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$31.50

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$40.00 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

PET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pet Valu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.94.

Pet Valu stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.87. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 115.89% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current year.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

