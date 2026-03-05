Short Interest in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Drops By 27.0%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,561 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 29th total of 11,734 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 102,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.19. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility. KARS was launched on Jan 18, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

