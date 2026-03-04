Raymond James Financial Lowers Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$32.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE:PRL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 483,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. Propel has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

