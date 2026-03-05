iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,752,011 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 29th total of 6,325,760 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,507,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,507,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH remained flat at $70.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,828,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,166. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

