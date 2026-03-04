Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Raymond James Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm set a C$33.00 price target on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.22.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.07.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 106.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

