IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading 10.1% Higher – What’s Next?

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.6480 and last traded at $0.6361. Approximately 389,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 165,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5778.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICCM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IceCure Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Trading Up 6.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.