Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 2,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Longview Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $611.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Advantage ETF ( NASDAQ:EBI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

