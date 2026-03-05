Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBIGet Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 2,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Longview Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $611.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.