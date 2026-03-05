Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $37.45. 21,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.
Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.
Tema Oncology ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.0196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF
Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile
The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Oncology ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.