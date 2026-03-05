Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $37.45. 21,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Tema Oncology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.0196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tema Oncology ETF by 658.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 957,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 831,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

