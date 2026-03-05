Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Seven & i Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of ($934.20) and a 200-day moving average of ($317.85).

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.