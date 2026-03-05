Short Interest in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Decreases By 19.1%

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 802,957 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 992,281 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 753,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12,472.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 185,585 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Corecam AG acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.25. The company had a trading volume of 289,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,014. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $261.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

