Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 422,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 535,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.
Goliath Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$357.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.90.
The company’s core activities include project generation and property acquisition, geological mapping, surface sampling, geophysical and geochemical surveys, and diamond drilling to test and expand mineralized zones.
