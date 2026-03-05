Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 422,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 535,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Goliath Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$357.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Goliath Resources alerts:

Goliath Resources Ltd. (CVE: GOT) is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties with a focus on discovering and delineating precious and base metal deposits. Goliath operates as an exploration-stage company, pursuing targets through early- to mid-stage field work and drill programs rather than operating producing mines.

The company’s core activities include project generation and property acquisition, geological mapping, surface sampling, geophysical and geochemical surveys, and diamond drilling to test and expand mineralized zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goliath Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goliath Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.