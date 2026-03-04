Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. 367,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — THO reported $0.34 EPS vs. ~ $0.03–$0.04 expected and revenue of $2.13B (up 5.3% Y/Y), driven by motorized RV strength; this explains the initial upside in shares. PR Newswire Q2 Release

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

