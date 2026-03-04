Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.
Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Its portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.
