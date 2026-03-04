GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,648 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 29th total of 321,661 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOVX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 9.1%

GOVX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.81. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases. Leveraging a proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector platform, GeoVax aims to induce robust and durable immune responses by expressing virus-like particles (VLPs) in vaccinated individuals. The company’s pipeline encompasses vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola, Lassa, Zika, MERS and emerging coronaviruses, reflecting a commitment to addressing high-priority global public health threats.

The cornerstone of GeoVax’s technology is its MVA-VLP platform, which combines the safety profile of a non-replicating poxvirus vector with the potent antigen presentation of VLPs.

