Short Interest in Gores Holdings X, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTENU) Declines By 14.9%

Gores Holdings X, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTENU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 29th total of 67 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings X

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTENU. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,585,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings X during the 2nd quarter worth $12,728,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings X during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,273,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings X during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,273,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,195,000.

Gores Holdings X Price Performance

GTENU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Gores Holdings X has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

About Gores Holdings X

Gores Holdings X, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated as an exempted Cayman Islands company, formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising capital through the sale of units that each consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half redeemable warrant. Gores Holdings X’s units trade under the ticker GTENU on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The company does not engage in any commercial operations of its own.

